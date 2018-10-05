The Thanksgiving weather forecast for Prince George will have a little bit of everything according to Environment Canada.

Today and Saturday will have a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11 degrees.

However, a weather shift will occur by the end of the weekend.

“Sunday there’s going to be a shift in the weather pattern as a low-pressure system approaches the northern interior and we’re going to see periods of rain from Sunday into Monday and then Monday night we actually have a pretty good chance of snow,” said Bobby Sekohn, Meteorologist.

Daily highs of eight and five degrees are being predicted for both days and Sekohn adds the conditions are ripe for Old Man Winter to re-appear.

“So we’ll be expecting at least a few centimetres and some factors will depend on how much snow will exactly fall, we will be keeping a close eye on that forecast as we head into the weekend.”

“Once that system passes, we get more into a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday onwards and temperatures aren’t looking too bad maybe slightly below normal, however, most of the weather action will be on Monday.”

The weather office encourages everyone who’s heading out for the weekend to check Drive BC for the latest road conditions.