The clock is ticking as United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-2017 strike action continues to threaten the Council on Northern Interior Forest Employment Relations (CONIFER).

USW says concessions remain on the table and does not believe their employer is taking proposals seriously enough.

An interview with MyNechakoValleyNow has been declined by CONIFER Executive Director Mike Bryce, however, a statement from Bryce has been released.

“We are disappointed the USW has chosen to issue 72-hour strike notice. We were encouraged last week by the productive mediation process when we were able to settle a number of issues with the USW.

“There are a few topics requiring resolution in order to realize a tentative agreement between CONIFER and the USW. If the USW is of the view re-engagement in mediation would be productive toward the goal of reaching a tentative agreement, we would be receptive to an invitation to return to the negotiation process. We are optimistic that a resolution to the outstanding topics can be achieved,” added Bryce.

CONIFER and USW have been engaged in collective bargaining since May 29th, 2018, and have spent 15 days in negotiations. These negotiations reached its climax with five full days of mediation with BC Labour Relations Board mediator Dave Schaub from September 24th to 28th.

The earliest strike action could be seen is 8am Saturday.

Seven member companies are represented by CONIFER in this process with 13 operating divisions across northern BC. This includes about 2,000 employees.