LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan Podcast – October 4th, 2018
Welcome to Hartley Miller’s Cat Scan podcast!
This is a weekly series featuring interviews with members of the Prince George Cougars.
Cats goaltender Taylor Gauthier joins Hartley as his guest in the second episode, talking about the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, landing the PG starting job, and what the season holds for the 17-year-old.
Taylor Gauthier (#35) makes a save for the Cougars against the Kelowna Rockets |
Photo credit: Prince George Cougars & James Doyle Photography