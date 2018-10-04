Welcome to Hartley Miller’s Cat Scan podcast!

This is a weekly series featuring interviews with members of the Prince George Cougars.

Cats goaltender Taylor Gauthier joins Hartley as his guest in the second episode, talking about the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, landing the PG starting job, and what the season holds for the 17-year-old.

Taylor Gauthier (#35) makes a save for the Cougars against the Kelowna Rockets |
Photo credit: Prince George Cougars & James Doyle Photography