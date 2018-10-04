Photo courtesy of Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

A 30-year-old Prince George man is in trouble with the law once again.

Last Friday, the Prince George RCMP noticed a man with outstanding warrants driving a black Chevrolet Cavalier on the 2700 block of Spruce Street.

Officers tried to activate emergency equipment in an event to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up toward the intersection of Highways 97 and 16.

A few hours later, the same vehicle failed to stop at a roadblock located on Highway 16 East in McBride and the driver nearly hit a local RCMP officer.

Police finally nabbed the suspect after locating the vehicle just after 10:00 PM at a Valemount motel and was taken into custody.

Jesse Juillette is facing a slew of charges, they include :

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Flight from police

Driving while disqualified

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Failing to Comply with Recognizance (4 counts)

He is also facing additional charges from an incident on September 15th in Prince George.

Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Assault with A Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failing to Comply with a Recognizance

Juillette also has outstanding warrants in Williams Lake dating back to May of this year.

He appeared in court for the first time on Monday.