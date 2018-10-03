The conversation on gender only becomes more relevant, says Zoe Meletis of Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU) .

IWAU is an “annual celebration leading up to the December 6th Day of Remembrance and Action Against Violence Against Women,” but they also hold other events all year. Meletis said they’ve been doing important work.

“We haven’t had to convince anyone that it’s necessary, given all the media coverage of gender related issues.”

She said IWAU wants men and all genders to come and participate in events.

Next month’s schedule includes, among many others, a “Book and Brew”, a number of literary lunches and a cabaret.

According to Meletis, their biggest event is on November 17th when IWAU hosts a “Femme Fatale” at Nancy O’s restaurant on 3rd Avenue in Prince George where people are encouraged to come dressed in the femme fatale style.

Proceeds from the event go towards to the IWAU award, which is given annually to women facing challenges in pursuing a UNBC degree.

For more information you can visit their website.