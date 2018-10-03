A series of All-Candidates Forums begin tonight two-and-a-half weeks ahead of the October 20th municipal election in Vanderhoof.

The first of three debates will look at the four people campaigning for two spots on School District 91’s (SD91) Board of Education.

The event starts at 6:30PM from the Integris Community Theatre at Nechako Valley Secondary school (NVSS).

Tomorrow night, same time and same place, the nine council candidates will share their views on the District for the next four years to the public with only six positions up for grabs.

On October 11th, also at the same time and in the same place, Gerry Thiessen and Justus Benckhuysen will face-off in a one-on-one debate for the Mayor’s seat.

Community Futures Stuart-Nechako and the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce are hosting all three forums.

