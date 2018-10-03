It might be late in the season, but the opening burning is still permitted in the Northwest Fire Centre.

Category 2 and 3 fires are still allowed, but the BC Wildfire Service is cautioning the public about the dry conditions.

They recommend people wait until the region gets some rain before lighting a blaze in that area.

Ground layers and forest debris remain very dry and fires in the backcountry can be easily sparked.

Waiting for any rain or snow can reduce the risk of spread.

If you do plan to light up, make sure you have enough people who are present, you have hand tools and water is available to put out the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service reminds you not to burn in windy conditions.

Anyone planning a Category 3 blaze must obtain a burn registration number by calling 1 (888) 797-1717.