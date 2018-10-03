The 40-billion dollar LNG export facility in Kitimat is getting the thumbs up from Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and BC Premier John Horgan both approved of the project on Tuesday along with LNG Canada.

This is good news for Northern BC, which will create thousands of good-paying jobs.

“Particularly from my riding which has about a third of the pipeline going through it, there will be a number of pipe lay down areas, there will be a number of work camps and this is a game-changer for many people in many, many communities right through the whole line and especially for first nations.”

Rustad believes this could also pave the way for similar projects down the road.

“Other projects such as the Chevron and Woodside project in Kitimat, the Exxon Mobile project in Prince Rupert as well as a few others will start looking at this and saying hey, maybe we can get this and done and this should create some momentum for additional LNG opportunities.”

However, an important question still remains, does this mean BC is now open for business once again when it comes LNG and similar natural resource projects?

Rustad believes its too early to tell from the John Horgan-led NDP government.

“You’re going to see later this fall some pretty strict rules that the NDP are going to be bringing in regards to the environment. They have a coalition with the Green Party and they need to try and hold that together and they promised some very strict targets on some greenhouse gas emissions and that will be a real challenge for other industry in the province.”

Is there any chance this announcement could push forward any progress on the much-maligned Trans Mountain Pipeline.

“I don’t think this will affect Trans Mountain in particular, what it may do once Trans Mountain goes through its process, is increase the opportunity to re-privatize this project.”

Rustad adds this could also help communities stop managing poverty and to start developing an economy through revenue sharing and jobs.