It’s not even winter yet and Prince George is already caught in a deep-freeze when it comes to its overnight low.

It was down-right chilly early this morning in the northern capital.

A 68-year-old weather record bit the dust according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Dave Wray.

“The minus twelve-point-one at the airport kind of blew the record out of the water, the old one is minus nine-point-four in 1950 so quite a significant amount cooler than the old record.”

The cold and snowy conditions aren’t overly common for this time of year according to Wray.

He adds these abbreviated cold snaps are often attributed to the cross-country weather pattern.

“Essentially what happens is that if the west is warm generally the east is cold and vice versa and that’s kind of the thing we’re seeing right now. To see temperatures get down to minus twelve-point-one for October 3rd is quite significant for the central interior but hey, it could be worse, we could have gotten 30 centimetres like Calgary yesterday.”

“Calgary and the Chilcotin broke records in terms of snowfall and places like Quesnel, Clinton, and Puntzi Mountain along with other areas that have broken old records.”

Wray expects conditions to remain five or six degrees below normal for this time of year but no new records are expected to fall.