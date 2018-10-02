For the second year in a row, Co-op gas bars across the country have raised money for local charities and non-profits.

Fuel Good Day, which happened on September 18th this year, is an event where a minimum of five cents from every litre of fuel sold at participating Co-op gas bars is donated to a local charity or non-profit.

Between the Four Rivers Co-ops in Vanderhoof and Prince George, just over $2000 was raised for the Salvation Army.

Allan Bieganski, General Manager of the Four Rivers Co-op, said they felt very passionate about choosing the Salvation Army to receive the donations.

“They’re doing a wonderful job and they’re a welcome addition to our community so we just wanted to help them out.”

Across Canada, over $600,000 was raised from Fuel Good Day.