Negotiations continue between Canada Post and the union regarding a new contract.

The president of the postal workers union along with some of their top negotiators met in Ottawa this past weekend with Canada Post President and Acting CEO Jessica McDonald for two days of labour talks.

The ball is now in the company’s court to make a counteroffer.

“We made our proposal two and a half weeks ago and are waiting for a counter-proposal, I feel like the foundations over the weekend has put forward the notion that they can put a proposal together from the corporation’s side that’s fair and can move the company forward,” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW President.

The topic of working conditions continues to be discussed at length.

“We still have workers every day across the country that’s forced into overtime and we’re talking 12 hour days in some places and that type of stuff needs to stop we need to staff our company properly, we’ve been making millions of dollars every year over the past 20 years and it’s time to get a good deal done.”

Rasmussen says the union has brought up a couple of ideas, which could better shape the company in the future, but right now Canada Post is taking its time to warm to those philosophies.

“Expanded services for seniors and the big one is postal banking and some of those types of things would have a positive impact on our company as well as all Canadians but this is new territory and I understand from a company’s point of view they always like to go slow on something like that.”

If a postal strike does take place, it would impact over 130 members in Prince George.

The union still has not enacted a 72-hour strike notice.