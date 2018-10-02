The trade agreement between Canada and the United States is being closely scrutinized by Ottawa.

One of the politicians who is still reviewing the new deal is Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty.

At first glance, Doherty believes there aren’t a lot of victories for the country or his riding.

“The tariffs are still there, we backed down on our control of the auto industry, we backed down on reasonable drug prices and some of the bi-American provisions we backed down on and we gave up a significant portion of our dairy.”

“The federal government talked tough on this and they offered to re-negotiate NAFTA and around the table, at the eleventh hour they kind of got backed into a corner based on my understanding.”

However, what Doherty is happy with is the new 40-billion dollar LNG natural gas export facility that was approved for BC.

“A lot of work was done by the previous governments before federal and provincial getting it to this point and that is the good news and we will benefit from that as a service centre for Northern BC.”

“We know that Prince George is poised to-be a major service centre for that and that is good news and it’s a project we haven’t seen the likes of in our country.”

Doherty will be taking a closer look at the new United States-Mexico-Canada agreement in the coming days and compare the old NAFTA deal and compare to the new agreement that was reached on Sunday and better determine what we gained and what Canada gave up.