Snow falls in Prince George on September 12th, 2018 | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

Another weather feat was broken in PG, recording its fifth coldest September with an average of 8.2 degrees.

Last month was equally dry in the City with 36-millimetres of rain, a trend that encompassed most of Northern BC.

“September was definitely a colder-than-normal month where some places saw wetter conditions, but overall, near Prince George all the way to Vanderhoof, precipitation was on the dryer side.”

– Cindy Yu, Environment Canada Meteorologist

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of the Cariboo, & drivers on BC highways must have winter tires on their vehicles.