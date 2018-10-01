If you’re planning on doing any driving, winter tires are now required on the vehicle you own.

Starting today, BC requires drivers to have winter-grade tires on their vehicles when driving on provincial highways.

Any Prince George or Northern BC residents who are involved in an accident may end up with more liability if you haven’t got the proper tires on your vehicle.

Your winter tires need a tread of at least 3.5 mm to be effective.

A mountain and snowflake or M+S symbol must be on the outside edge of the tire.

All season tires with the M+S symbol are also acceptable but are not considered as effective as actual winter tires.

Winter tire regulations end on March 31st but those regulations have been extended based on the intensity of the season.