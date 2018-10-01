The seasonal shift in Prince George came a bit early this year and the monthly totals from Environment Canada certainly back that up.

September of 2018 was below-normal and was one of the coolest on record.

“The September average temperature was 8.2 degrees and the normal is usually around 10.4 degrees so it was a good 2.3 degrees below normal, because of the difference it was the fifth-coldest September on record,” said Cindy Yu, Meteorologist.

For as cold as it was, it was equally as dry with only 36 millimetres of rain falling in the northern capital, with the normal monthly total around 56.

The cooler conditions also presented a bit of a trend across the north according to Yu.

“September was definitely colder than normal month where some places saw wetter than normal conditions but overall near Prince George all the way to Vanderhoof, precipitation-wise was on the dryer side.”

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District were a bit closer to seasonal with an average high of nine degrees, the normal high for the month is 10.