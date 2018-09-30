The BC SPCA North Cariboo and District Branch is holding a fundraiser to support their work with animals.

According to Alyssa Stauble, manager of community development, over 250 animals were adopted this year alone.

“It’s been an extremely busy year for us. In addition to adopting out 265 homeless animals, we have reunited 221 lost animals with their owners, served as a transfer hub for an additional 247 domestic and wild animals and cared for numerous animals with complex behaviours and psychological needs taken into SPCA care through animal cruelty investigation,” said Stauble.

SPCA staff and volunteers established two evacuation care centers, at both the SPCA and another temporary site, to care for nearly 80 dogs whose families were evacuated because of wildfires in surrounding areas. The dogs were sheltered, fed, walked, groomed and provided with veterinary care for several weeks during evacuations.

On November 16th, the BC SPCA will be holding a fundraiser to support their work with abused, homeless, neglected and injured animals called “Winter Wooferland: An evening for the animals.”

The event will be held from 6pm to 10pm at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Prince George, tickets are $85.00