Tires dropped off at Do the Right Thing and $ave the Cha-Ching | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Prince George residents had a chance to recycle their used major appliances, lead acid batteries, and tires Saturday at Junk in the Trunk.

Do the Right Thing and $ave the Cha-Ching, as put on by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, debuted across the CN Centre parking lot from PG’s largest garage sale and was a huge success. RDFFG Manager of Waste Diversion Programs, Laura Zapotichny, says they were busy all day.

“It helps us out for future events with how we should plan, what we can do better, what we can learn. We are really happy to see the response that we got and everybody has been really great and accommodating today.

“Sometimes you see these items and people don’t know where to discard them or they can be confusing or you have that old fridge that is taking up room and you don’t have to pay, it’s part of what your eco-fee for some of these items pays for.”

Zapotichny says due to how successful the event was, they will be looking at doing more like this as early as next spring.

“We’ll do a debrief this week and figure out what we can do better, what we’ve learned from it, and how we can continue to engage with the public to deliver recycling services.”