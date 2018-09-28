A positive vote has put a wide array of Fort St. James workers under the CUPE 4951 umbrella.

The newest members include library, economic development office, arena, public works, and other municipal workers. Mayor Rob MacDougall and the rest of council have supported the workers’ decision to seek union representation and welcome the opportunity to negotiate collectively with their employees.

“On behalf of CUPE 4951, I am very pleased to welcome these new members to our local,” said Lily Bachand, CUPE 4951 President, in a statement.

“We are excited to combine our voices with the workers of Fort St. James, and look forward to working with the employer on a first agreement.”

CUPE 4951 represents more than 325 members across several communities in northern BC.