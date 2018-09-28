Fredrick Greene of Prince George cashes in with $500,000 from LottoMAX jackpot | BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC)

It’s a twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a Prince George man.

Fredrick Greene has claimed the $500,000 LottoMAX Extra prize with a winning ticket for the jackpot two weeks ago.

Greene also won nearly $250,000 in 2014 from playing Lotto 6/49.

“I’m a little shocked when I think about it, but I feel very grateful,” said Greene in a statement.

He says he owns eight dogs with his wife, and plans on putting the money towards a possible outdoor vacation.

“It’s been a while since I went on a long vacation. I would like to go to Costa Rica, but maybe without the dogs this time. By winning the lottery twice and this time on the Extra, I now have ‘Extra’ spare time to enjoy the things I love.”

Greene bought his ticket at the Walmart Supercentre in College Heights.

Earlier this week, a Smithers couple claimed a $1,000,000 prize in last week’s LottoMAX jackpot.