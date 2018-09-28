Dozens march from CNC to Highway 97 for 'Take Back the Night' event | Cole Kelly, My Nechako Valley Now

WATCH:

More than 25 years ago, the first ever Take Back the Night rally marched in PG to demand safer streets for women and children.

People marched once again from the College of New Caledonia (CNC) to honour the memory of missing and murdered indigenous women & girls (MMIWG), and to celebrate survivors.

“It’s just hard to believe that in 2018 we are still dealing with young women, children and older women experiencing violence – not just violence but being murdered and going missing.”

– Dawn Hemingway, UNBC Professor of Social Work

Women, men, and children marched along Highway 97 in the annual event celebrated across the globe.