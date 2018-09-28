The civic election in Vanderhoof is over three weeks away and the race for mayor is heating up.

Incumbent, Gerry Thiessen is looking for his fourth term on council who says the past four years has been productive for the district.

He says while accomplishments like the new aquatic centre and CNC campus are huge, housing is one thing he’d like to improve if re-elected.

“We certainly see it as a major issue, certainly affordable housing, seniors housing are the two gaping holes we need to work on.”

Thiessen would also like to have more say over the Nechako if another four-year term is in the cards.

“The river is the only constant in our valley right from when First Nations were here right until the agricultural people were here before the forestry people were here and we’re going to try and advocate for a water use plan on the Nechako.”

Opposing him is longtime resident Justus Benckhuysen who has previous experience with Rio Tinto, the forestry sector and the chamber of commerce.

He says better internet connectivity is something he’s touting.

“We have pretty good coverage here in town, obviously our town and our economy are very linked to everything around us where the connection is not very good.”

Benckhuysen says resource development is something that is very important to the district’s future so that more people can have well-paying jobs.

“LNG project is going to provide some opportunities for a few years but for me, it’s about getting engaged in the community and participating and doing what I can to get the opportunity and help the community realize them. It’s really about being involved full time in our community.”

An All-Candidates Forum for both candidates is set for October 11th at Nechako Valley Secondary School.