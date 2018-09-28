Five students (four pictured) seen taking a school bus | Fort St. John RCMP

Five young people are being sought out by police in Northern BC for stealing and vandalizing a school bus.

On the morning of August 26th, Fort St. John RCMP received a call from School District 60 (SD60) about a missing bus from its transportation parking lot.

Officers obtained video footage of the students, two women and three men, determining they took the vehicle around midnight the same day.

The bus was found outside the City with damages worth $5,000, and was returned to SD60 before the first day of school.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and are convinced these students have talked with others about what they did.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Fort St. John detachment at (250) 787-8100, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.