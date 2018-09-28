The mild weather Vanderhoof experienced over the past few days will come to an end this weekend as temperatures cool down.

“We’ve been seeing highs of about 16 degrees over the past couple of days and by Saturday, we’re only going to see high of about 10 degrees and we’re going to feel those winds coming from the north at about 30 kilometres per hour so that’s the cooler air flooding in from the north,” said Trevor Smith, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Sunday will be even chillier as the uneven fall flips the page into October.

“And then by Sunday, it will be a little bit more in terms of cloud cover with a high of only plus four as the overnight low for Saturday night is about minus five, which is quite a bit below where we should be for this time of year.”

“The all-time low September temperature is minus twelve degrees, which was set back in 1951, so just to give you some perspective that minus five on Saturday night is pretty cool but nowhere near as cold as we have gotten previously in September,” added Smith.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits for most of next week with the chance of some snow and flurries coming to the northern capital.

“There are some showers in the forecast, certainly some cold showers, it’s when we get into Monday night where we see some snow mixed in there. We need to kind of stay tuned on that as it’s a little bit early to say how much snow we might get.”

Friday’s daytime high is sunny skies and a high of 13 degrees.