It’s a small increase of four people, but that’s still four more people than what the BC Coroners’ Service would like to count.

That’s how many people died in Prince George from illicit drugs in July and August combined, bringing the year-to-date total to 29.

According to Northern Health, 22 people in PG succumbed to fatal overdoses in 2017; 58 have been recorded across the region.

That number is one less than last year’s overall total (59), and most of whom are described as men over 30 years old.

Prince George remains fifth among BC cities in terms of illicit drug deaths.

The top four include Vancouver (256), Surrey (131), Victoria (64), and Kelowna (40).

BC as a whole has seen 972 overdose deaths since January 1st of this year.

