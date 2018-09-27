Police are investigating into a report of missing girl in Prince George.

According to a Facebook post from Heather Ann Grisdale, Aurora has been missing since 10:00am yesterday morning. She was last seen at Duchess Park Secondary School.

Aurora was wearing a red flannel hoodie with a grey hood, grey green camo leggings and is carrying a dark green camo purse. She also has a “spider bite piercing” which is two piercings right next to one another, on her lip.

Police have confirmed that the family has reported her missing and said they are investigating, they had no further details at this time.

Anyone with information on Aurora is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Prince George RCMP.