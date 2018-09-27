Due to a shortage in phone numbers, Northern BC is getting a new area code.

As of May 4th, 2019, phone area code 672 will be introduced across the province.

The Telecommunications Alliance website says “When phone numbers start to run out in certain areas, new area codes are created to meet demand.”

The new area code will only affect those getting a new phone number.

According to numbers by BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB), just under 13,000 people moved to British Columbia from other parts of Canada at the beginning of 2018.

The numbers also show nearly 10 thousand people who relocated to the province from other countries.

Telecommunications Alliance says on their website; the new area code will enable more than seven million new phone numbers to be created.

New area codes will also be implemented across the country in the coming year in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now