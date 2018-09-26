Any unwanted medical scrubs can be put to good use instead of being thrown out according to the College of New Caledonia (CNC).

Health Science students at the college will be selling donated scrubs for five dollars each with all the proceeds going towards their “Making a Difference” bursary.

The program has exceeded expectations since its inception seven years ago.

“So we’ve raised $10,000 selling scrubs at five dollars a piece and all of that money goes into the hands of students. To date, we’ve awarded 37 bursaries to health sciences students worth $250 each,” said Nancy Esopenko, Nursing Program Instructor.

She continues to be blown away by the community support each and every year.

“When I first started it about seven years ago I was anticipating that maybe we would be able to raise about $500 a year and most years we’re giving away between $1200 and $1750 worth of bursaries.”

For those who wish to either stock up on medical scrubs, the process to purchase them is quite easy.

“So during the scrub sale, we have all the scrubs set up on tables and students or the public can come and try them on, we take cash, credit or debit and it’s a great way to either replenish your scrubs or to see your scrubs going into the hands of the next generation of health professionals.”

The scrubs will be on sale Friday at the Gathering Place from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Prince George Campus.