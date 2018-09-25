Regular Mail service in Prince George will continue on as normal for the time being.

Canada Post and its union continue to negotiate a new contract.

However, one major issue needs to be ironed out.

“Working conditions are the most important one we are looking at, we have many workers right now that are working overtime because of our staffing and the workload itself and that itself is really tough on the body,” said Clark Rasmussen, Local CUPW Union President.

The earliest postal workers could have gone on strike was tomorrow but the motion was slashed on Monday.

“They’re working very hard to get a deal together and yesterday we did have a chance as of Sunday midnight top put forward a 72-hour strike notice but the negotiators from our union decided to postpone that in the hopes a new deal can come together.”

“Right now, this possible strike is something we do not want, one hundred percent we want to get a new deal done and we believe there is a deal to be made and that’s what were working toward.”

He adds the union is looking for a wage increase that keeps up with inflation.

A potential strike would affect over local 130 members who are with the union in Prince George.