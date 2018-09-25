Norway will meet Northern BC over the next four days.

Starting today, the Nord University Symposium on International Northern Development is taking place at UNBC as part of a multi-year partnership between the two schools.

Over the past few years, graduate students have gone to each others country as part of an exchange program.

There are a lot of geographical comparisons between the two schools.

“Nord University is a similar-sized university to UNBC as it’s kind of in the mid-north of Norway kind of in the same geographical region and it also has a regional mandate so it serves a larger county or province within Norway,” said Dr. Gary Wilson, Political Science Professor at UNBC.

Both post-secondary institutions are expected to cover a lot of ground on some common topics plaguing both areas.

“A series of presentations will look at Indigenous issues in the north certainly involving first nations in Northern BC as well the Sami population, which is the Indigenous population in northern Norway and we’ll also be looking at economic and resource development.”

Wilson is interested to see how Wednesday’s session between both municipalities turns out as they will be sharing ideas off on another.

Several members within the City of Prince George will be in attendance including Murry Krause and Kathleen Soltis.

“One of the most interesting parts of the symposium is actually the session involving the municipalities because that is an extension of our current agreement, bringing together municipal officials from Bodo (Norway) and Prince George and get them talking to each other.”

The symposium wraps up on Friday.