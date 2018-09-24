Police arrive on scene where a body was found near Highway 97 & Massey Drive off-ramp | My Nechako Valley Now

A Prince George homicide investigation from two summers ago has ended in an arrest.

PG RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has Jeremy Lowley in custody after arresting him on Friday and made an appearance in Provincial Court today.

The 46-year-old is being charged with manslaughter in the death of Patrick Mathewsie on June 28th, 2016.

On July 3rd, 2016, police found a body near the Highway 97 and Massey Drive off-ramp, where investigators believe it sat for days before the discovery.

At the time, RCMP said there was no connection or direct link between the body and the highway.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (2500 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.