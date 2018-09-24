The University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) is continuing its quest for clean energy and a warm front is heading their way … sort of speak.

At its most recent board meeting, the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) approved more than $410,000 in funding to Northern Health for upgrades to the hospital’s hot water system.

RDFFG’s Regional Hospital District Chair Murry Krause says this is part of an on-going energy efficiency project fo UHNBC.

“A plus with this is that it is expected to reduce energy costs and improve the system for better use in providing better temperature control at the hospital. This is just one of the many projects that have come forward this year.”

He adds this will also provide warmer temperatures to respective parts of the building, working with everyone that needs to be involved.

“As part of the project, the work is being coordinated closely with Hospital departments and staff to keep disruptions at a minimum. The project is also online with the budget and scheduled to be completed in early 2019.”

The funding will cover 40% of the million-dollar price tag, which is the normal rate for all RDFFG funds to Northern Health.

