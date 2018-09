WATCH:

Northern BC has cashed in on two recent LottoMAX jackpots, but the winners have yet to come forward.

Someone bought a $1 million-winning ticket in Smithers, while someone purchased one worth $500,000 a week earlier in Prince George.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is looking for the two lucky people and encourages everyone to double-check their tickets.

