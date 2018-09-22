A northern BC author has been published.

Fort St. John resident Jenna Morland’s Empress Unveiled is a Young Adult Urban Fantasy book about a terminally ill girl named Swayzi finding out who she really is.

“She, basically, is given a death sentence and sent home to die. The doctors say she only has two months to live so she goes home and then prepares for her death. She sees something she probably shouldn’t have seen and things spiral from there,” explains Morland, saying she even drew some inspiration from her northern environment.

“I have a lot of northern aspects to the book including the northern lights and all that kind of stuff which a lot of people don’t really get to experience so I think it’s cool to talk about the harsh winters and the stuff that we deal with on a regular basis and put it into a fantasy book and make it more relatable.”

In a brief autobiography, Morland writes she “dreaded English class and she never dreamt that one day she would write a novel”. So what brings a mother training for a triathlon to write a now-internationally recognized book?

“I went to the bookstore and I scoured online and I just couldn’t find a book to read. I just had this idea in my mind of what I wanted to read and I couldn’t find it so I guess I just wrote the book I wanted to read.”

Morland will be at Coles in Prince George on Saturday, October 6th, for a signing.