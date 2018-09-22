The University Hospital of Northern BC is currently experiencing higher-than-normal volumes of patients. Northern Health continues to make adjustments to reduce pressure on the emergency department and improve the flow of patients.

Communications Officer Eryn Collins says this happens at various times of the year.

“Flu season, for example, peak seasons for the circulation of viruses such as the return to school, we see some increased demand for services at times with patients who are elderly or requiring care for chronic conditions and that can contribute to high patient volumes as well,” she explains.

“If we have people being admitted, we also have to have people who are being discharged either because they’ve recovered or onto an appropriate level of care. So it’s about not only the flow of patients but also helping to reduce congestion by keeping the non-urgent healthcare needs being cared for in the community.”

One adjustment is the current project to add 24 medical inpatient beds on the hospital’s second floor. This change is to meet growth in the community, projected shifts in demographics, and anticipated changes in healthcare delivery.

Northern Health recommends using services like HealthLink BC for non-emergency health information to reduce unnecessary trips to the hospital.