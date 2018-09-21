Area restriction orders meant to protect the public’s safety and avoid interference with wildfire control activities in the Prince George Fire Centre have all been rescinded.

Anyone going into the backcountry, such as hunters and recreationalists, are being reminded to use caution when travelling in wildfire-affected areas because there may still be safety hazards. These hazards include:

danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning);

ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after flames have died down;

unstable soils and terrain;

increased potential for landslides or rock falls;

damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces;

increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows; and

damaged fencing, which could allow livestock to enter roadways.

Smoky conditions are expected to persist into the fall and winter months due to the magnitude of the wildfires in the region this year. People can expect to see smouldering ground fires, open flame, or smoke within the perimeters of existing wildfires, which is common for large wildfires.

If smoke is rising from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black and burned material, this is not usually a concern. Smoke rising from green, unburned fuel, or from outside a fire’s perimeter, however, should be reported immediately.