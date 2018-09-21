Mother Nature is hanging on to the below seasonal temperatures by a thread as we head into the weekend in Prince George.

The northern capital is not expected to see warmer temperatures until Sunday with an expected high of 13 degrees and sunny skies.

The weekend will get off to a coolish start.

“We’re expecting mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers looking at a high of eight, which is cooler than the average temperature for this time of the year and the average temperature is around 15 degrees,” said Louis Kohanyi, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Even with the final weekend of summer expected to go out with a whimper, Saturday and Sunday should be a lot more tolerable.

“We have a 40% chance of showers early on in the morning and the good news is it will clear in the afternoon and on Sunday, it’s going to be a little warmer with a high of 13.”

The upper trough, which has hung around Northern BC will be replaced by an upper ridge bringing above seasonal temperatures to kick off the fall season.

“Monday, the temperatures will rise actually with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16, which is near normal temperature. On Tuesday, it will be a nicer day with a high of 16 and even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 17.”

The fall season gets underway tomorrow and will officially end on December 21st.