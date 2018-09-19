CNC President Henry Reiser (left) & BC Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark (2nd right) hold up plaque marking the official opening of the school's new trades facility | Matt Fetinko, My Nechako Valley Now

WATCH:

After a year-and-a-half of construction, the College of New Caledonia (CNC) has a new facility for Heavy Mechanical Trades.

The $18.5M building has 251 full-time spaces (48 new ones) in hopes that prospective graduates could work & stay in the North.

“With the looming skill shortage, it will allow us to train more students that will transition from our classrooms and into the industry. Heavy mechanical trades touches on a lot of the natural resource programs that we have like mining, natural gas, and forestry.”

– Frank Rossi, CNC Dean of Trades & Technologies

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark says more than 900,000 construction trades jobs are currently available in BC for construction trades.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now