Cops for Cancer riders along Highway 16 | Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now

RCMP, Firefighters, and Ambulance workers from across BC are participating in the annual bike ride across different regions to raise money for kids with cancer.

The Cops for Cancer riders started in Prince George last Friday and will finish in Prince Rupert on Thursday.

The riders for the northern region road are continuing to travel along Highway 16, including stops in Smithers and Houston.

Cops for Cancer Coordinator, Erin Reynolds says they are trying to raise $300,000 this year.

Reynolds says “this is all about kids and it is really important that we continue to find for pediatric research. Cancer effects children a lot differently then it affects adults because there little growing bodies are affected by the treatment more.”

Reynolds adds Cops for Cancer fundraiser helps send the families an children who have gone through cancer to Camp Good Times, a place where they can to connect with people who have gone through the same experiences.

Houston RCMP Constable Ryan Hobbs says he first got involved with the fundraiser helping out with the community barbeque for the 2016 team.

He says “that it was it was a great way to bring everyone together for a good cause.”

This is the second year that Hobbs is riding for Cops for Cancer.

According to the Cops for Cancer fundraising page they have reached 64% of their fundraising goal.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now