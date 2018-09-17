You might want to bundle up when heading to work this week as the overnight lows in Prince George are expected to dip back into the minuses.

Low’s of minus four and minus five are expected as daily temperatures will be around the 10-degree mark all week.

It could be a little challenging getting to work according to Environment Canada Meteorologist.

“We do see those crisp, cool overnight lows especially with all the rain that fell this month, there is lots of moisture, which can make for the potential of slippery roads, there’s no real indication of any snow we may see some by next weekend but it’s still a far ways off.”

“Definitely a cool trend throughout the week.”

The system has been hanging around the northern capital for over a week now and seems to be hanging on a by a thread.

“It’s a really stubborn upper trough that is holding over the province allowing for well below seasonal temperatures as were only going to be having highs of plus ten or plus eleven and normals for this time of year is plus sixteen.”

However, one final blast of summer may be coming before the month changes to October.

“Looking towards the end of the months it’s actually going to get warm in what people used to refer to as an Indian Summer, we may see a return to temperatures in the 20s to finish off the month of September. Typically when we get into October we start seeing the signs of early winter,” explains McDonald.

Local residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud along with some showers for the entire work week.