Manu Madhok continues to climb the ranks within School District 91.

He is now the Superintendent of Schools replacing Eugene Marks who suddenly passed away in June.

His vast experience level should help ease him into the new role.

“I had a chance to teach at the elementary and high school level and was the Principal of Eugene Joseph School for five years and I was principal at David Hoy Elementary for four years and then principal at EBUS Academy before moving to the administration board office.”

Madhok says the education sector is a major part of his life.

“My wife’s a teacher so we always enjoyed education, I enjoy watching kids be successful and school is one of the most fundamental organizations in society I love being an educator and I love this new role as well.”

“I had the good fortune of working with Eugene Marks who held this role previously and I was his assistant and he passed away in June, which was not great news for us or for me.”

SD 91 also promoted Mike Skinner to Assistant Superintendent.