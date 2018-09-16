Runners as the annual Terry Fox run in Prince George | Cole Kelly, My PG Now

The annual Terry Fox run boasted an exciting announcement this morning.

The run, beginning at the Exhibition Place in Prince George, began in part with a word from the CEO of the center, Tracy Calogheros.

She announced that the “Terry Fox- Running to the heart of Canada” exhibit is coming to the Exhibition Place on October 15th of this year.

The exhibit, which will run until January 13th next year, will include Fox’s journal, artificial leg, press clippings and media interviews. According to a press release from the CEO, the exhibit provides an “in-depth look” at Fox’s 143 day, 5373 kilometre run from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1980.

Calogheros said Prince George is a particularly special place in Fox’s history, as he trained here before his historic run.

“The family in particular wanted the exhibit to come here. And it’s three transport trucks full so we’ve had to clear the decks,” she said.

But that’s not the only reason the display hits home for the Exhibition Place.

In addition, the Marathon of Hope van will be on exhibit @UNBC until January #CityofPG — Matt Fetinko (@mattfetinko) September 16, 2018

“It’s going to be in the George Phillips Gallery, he was the director prior to me and we lost him to cancer in 2006. It seemed very fitting to have the exhibit in his space,” said Calogheros.

“Losing George was a big hit to me, and I think everyone has been touched by cancer. Back in 1980, when Terry ran, it was a start to a long time participation in the run. Being able to bring this here to the community, it means a lot to share that story and to reinvigorate that connection between the Fox family and Prince George.”