If you are filling up at the pumps this Tuesday, you could be doing an act of charity.

Fuel Good Day is put on by Four Rivers Co-op to raise money for local charities. This year, ten cents per litre of gas sold at the Prince George and Vanderhoof Co-op Gas Bars will be donated to the Salvation Army.

“When community supporters like Four Rivers Co-op team up for the community, everyone wins,” said Bill Glasgow, Donor Relations and Fundraising Coordinator for the Salvation Army, in a statement.

“We are so honoured to be the beneficiary of this wonderful fund raising initiative.”

The Salvation Army will also be selling burgers and hotdogs at the Vanderhoof Co-op Gas Bar location from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

“As our Co-op grows, we look to forge new relationships and strengthen old ones. This year on Fuel Good Day we are excited to do both,” said Allan Bieganski, General Manager of Four Rivers Co-op.

“We continue to build and grow our relationship with the Salvation Army in both Vanderhoof and Prince George this Fuel Good Day. The Salvation Army is invested in its communities, providing services to those that need them most. We are proud to be able to support them, to ensure that they are able to

continue to provide those services.”