Seniors looking to get more active will have a chance to do so through a new program at the YMCA of Northern BC.

The six-month program is called Choose to Move, where participants will work one on one with a coach to develop a plan fitting their preferences and lifestyle.

It’s based on research from the University of BC’s Active Aging Research Team and will be implemented in 28 BC communities.

The program starts with an information session September 24th.