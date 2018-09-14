WATCH:

With Greyhound set to leave BC at the end of next month, Northern communities continue to scramble in finding an alternative.

At this week’s UBCM Convention, PG’s Mayor believes short-haul routes by private busing companies may be a solution.

“So if you’re looking into coming into our community to service an area, you’re going to want to know what the ridership history is and right now, we just can’t provide that to them, it’s a bit of a challenge and a roll of the dice for these private companies to do anything.”

– Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall

Hall suggests sample routes like PG to Vanderhoof, PG to Mackenzie, PG to Valemount, or PG to Quesnel.

The current alternative in place is BC Bus North, which has provided over 900 trips since June 4th.