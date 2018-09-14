A cool weekend is on tap for Prince George as the chilly fall weather continues.

The brisk weather came to a head on Thursday as the city smashed a 75-year record during the overnight hours with a low of minus 7.2 degrees, breaking the previous mark of minus 4.4.

The unseasonal conditions will be sticking around for one more night.

“Tonight we are still expecting the overnight low to be around the freezing mark and we could see the possibility of a mix of rain and flurry activity after midnight for a few hours but it’s not going to be enough to accumulate and Saturday we are looking at a high of eight degrees,” said Dave Wary, Meteorologist, Environment Canada.

Prince George might see the rain return on Saturday and Sunday with highs of seven and nine degrees Celsius

“This isn’t a well-organized system it’s more like a trough and so we’re looking at anywhere from half a millimetre to one millimetre but no significant accumulation.”

Wray expects temperatures to reach double-digits by early next week.