Fire restrictions have been eased at the Prince George Fire Centre once again as the remaining open burning bans will be lifted.

It’s scheduled to take effect as of noon today (Wed) and Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds explains what that will all entail.

“Category 2 and 3 open burning will be allowed once again throughout the entire Prince George Fire Centre including PG all the way up to Fort Nelson, west to Vanderhoof, Fort Saint James and down to the Robson Valley.”

“The fire danger rating has dropped in the region due to the recent rainfall and cooler temperatures and we’re going to continue to see cooler temperatures this week and next.”

Residents will still need to take care of their surroundings when venturing the outdoors as we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“Never leave an unattended fire, make sure you have a hand tool on site and some water and you’re checking the venting conditions making sure they are good not and poor or fair.”

The use of burning barrels, air curtain burners, sky lanterns, fireworks, and stubble or grass fires will also be allowed.

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717.