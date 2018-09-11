Francois Lake with hovering smoke from the Verdun Mountain wildfire | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

More residents are allowed to return home on the North side of Francois Lake thanks to firefighting efforts on the Nadina Lake wildfire.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has lifted its evacuation ALERT in its entirety for three local roads, including:

Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR)

Parrott FSR

Mount Colley Road

The 86,000-hectare blaze, located 40 kilometres southwest of Burns Lake, is 40% contained with more than 100 firefighters maintaining a close eye on the flames.

This is a farmland-heavy area and the RDBN is advising those with animals and other evacuated livestock to call one of their agriculture specialists about proper re-entry.

The RDBN is continuing its evacuation ORDER and ALERT for the south side of Francois Lake at this time (see map below).

