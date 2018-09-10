Burnt up trees from the 2018 Verdun Mountain wildfire on the southside of Francois Lake | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has rescinded more evacuation orders and alerts for local residents.

Better weather patterns and firefighting efforts have allowed the RDBN to make these changes, particularly for the Verdun Mountain, Nadina Lake, and Tezzeron Lake wildfires.

For the Tezzeron Lake blaze, the evacuation ALERT has been lifted entirely!

For the 47,000-hectare Verdun Mountain wildfire, the following areas are now on an evacuation ALERT:

South of Takysie Lake community

North of the intersection of Eakin Settlement Road & Cheslatta Road

For the 87,000-hectare Nadina Lake wildfire, the following areas are now on an evacuation ALERT:

McDonald Landing road to west of Isaac Lake

Tatalrose Road, Ingram Road, Bickle Raod West

All these blazes are listed as 40% contained and crews are still monitoring the areas for potential hot spots.

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.