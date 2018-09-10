A School District 91 (SD91) staff member has been recognized by a nationwide teaching organization.

Leona Prince, District Principal for Aboriginal Education, will be receiving an Indigenous education award known as ‘Indspire’ for making positive changes for young people in the Nechako Lakes area.

She says it’s been a humbling experience since getting the call.

“I think it’s just confirmation that I’m doing everything that I need to do to do my best work. I also believe that this award can be like a catalyst for everyone that I’m connected to within SD91 and within our community.”

Prince is also receiving praise for her work in providing educational resource for those young students, which was also an inspiration in returning to her home Lake Babine territory.

“We’re working very diligently towards truth and reconciliation, and taking steps to ensure the safety of all the children. This is an exciting time because I get to express what lives within, you know, the presentations that I do here.”

She is among 10 others from across the country receiving a 2018 Indspire Award, in which she will accept at a gathering in Edmonton, November 8th and 9th.

She also has a background as a teacher within School District 57 (SD57) in Prince George.