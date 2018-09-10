Heart Health affects ‘all of us.’

That’s according to Northern Health as a new consultation series begins next Monday, September 17th, focusing on learning the public’s needs when it comes to maintaining a healthy heart.

Meeting in 17 communities across the region, including Vanderhoof on October 9th, the Authority’s goal is threefold:

  • Provide residents with information on heart health and the services across the continuum of care from prevention to treatment
  • Engage residents in discussions about heart health and to learn about their priorities, what works well, where there are barriers, and opportunities for improvement
  • Listen, record, and report back on health concerns, hopes, and ideas

Northern Health is scheduled to meet in the following communities; times and locations can be found here.

  • September 17th = Fort Nelson
  • September 18th = Fort St. John
  • September 19th = Dawson Creek
  • September 20th = Chetwynd
  • September 24th = Kitimat
  • September 25th = Terrace
  • September 26th = Hazelton
  • September 27th = Smithers
  • October 9th = Vanderhoof
  • October 10th = Burns Lake
  • October 11th = Fort St. James
  • October 15th = Village of Queen Charlotte
  • October 16th = Masset
  • October 17th = Prince Rupert
  • October 29th = Valemount
  • November 1st = Quesnel
  • November 13th = Prince George